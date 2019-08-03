Accident on Bankhead Parkway sends man to hospital

A Saturday night accident on Bankhead Parkway in Huntsville sent a man to the hospital.
HEMSI tells WAAY 31 the accident happened just after 7 PM. One car was involved in the accident. He was trapped in the car until first responders got him out, according to HEMSI. The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
