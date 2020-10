Election officials will be at the Madison County courthouse everyday until Thursday to answer questions and help with absentee ballots! In Alabama, we don't have early in-person voting a record number of people are filling out absentee ballots before this election and mailing them or turning them in.

Just Monday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said 271,318 absentee ballots have been requested. More than 206,552 have already been returned.