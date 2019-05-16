Above average temperatures and afternoon storms

After a round of steady, moderate rain moved through the Tennessee Valley earlier today, the chance for storms will be waning as we go through tonight. Temperatures drop into the lower 60s by early Thursday morning, and by the afternoon we'll be back to the mid 80s. Showers and storms will be few and far between on Thursday, but there is a 30% chance for rain by the afternoon.

Overall, Friday will be drier and hotter with highs in the upper 80s. However, with humid air in place and plenty of daytime heating, an isolated shower or storm is possible during the afternoon. Saturday is the pick day of the weekend with highs near 90 and a mostly sunny sky. For Sunday, the pattern begins to change again. The chance for rain returns by the evening and continues into early Monday morning. In fact, the leading edge of the next system can bring stronger storms, so we'll be monitoring the potential for severe weather closely in the coming days.