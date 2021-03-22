About two million more Alabamians now qualify to get a coronavirus vaccine

The next phase of Alabama's coronavirus vaccination effort is well underway. About two million more Alabamians now qualify to get the shot with the 1C expansion beginning Monday.

The group includes people 55 and older, those with high-risk medical conditions, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and additional critical workers.

"I've been cooped up in the house for a year, so has my entire family, so I'm ready to end this and go out in public and do it safely," Monica Joyce, who got her vaccination Monday, said.

Joyce is a part of the group that just became eligible for the vaccine and says she's happy she was able to get an appointment on the first day.

"It makes me feel excited. It makes me feel like I'm actually making some history, and it makes me feel patriotic," she said.

People who received their vaccines at the CVS in west Huntsville said finding an appointment was the hardest part. Even though eligibility was expanded, many sites still don't have appointments available.

"I went through three different places. I went through the Alabama health department. I have an appointment with them May 20. I'm on a waitlist for Huntsville Hospital. Through my company, we were able to find one through here, and I found one on Saturday for an appointment on Monday," AJ Verhanovitz, who received his vaccine, said.

Now that the hardest part is over, people like Joyce are looking forward to being fully vaccinated and getting back to things they've missed out on.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to go on vacation. My daughter will be able to go back to school. I'll be able to see more family," Joyce said.

To find out where you can schedule a vaccine appointment, you can click here.