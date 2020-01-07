About 500 jury summons mailed in Limestone Co. Sheriff's criminal case

A motion filed by the Alabama Attorney General's Office says about 500 jury summons have been mailed for Sheriff Mike Blakely's case.

Judge Pride Tompkins has set a hearing for Wednesday to discuss logistics for the jury selection process.

In the unopposed motion filed by the state, it says the courtroom can only hold 100 people, and it asks the Court to determine where excess jurors should wait and/or assemble. The motion states, "even if only 50% of the prospective jurors appear on March 9, 2020, there will still be 250 members of the venire."

In December, Judge Tompkins approved a motion to allow the state to issue a questionnaire to potential jurors. The state said a juror questionnaire would be useful because the sheriff of Limestone County has held office for more than 30 years.

"Since the Defendant is a public figure, he is more likely to arouse strong opinions either for or against him. Similarly, the Defendant's status as the top law enforcement officer in the county may lead some prospective jurors to hold strong opinions about him even if they do not know him," the state said in the motion.

The state said it believes the questionnaire would produce a more efficient trial.

Blakely is facing 13 charges. The first four charge him with four separate thefts from his campaign account that total $11,000.

Counts five through 10 charge Blakley with theft or ethics charges stemming from his illegally taking money from Limestone County funds, including from the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Fund.

Count 11 charges Blakely with soliciting a $1,000 wire transfer from a subordinate other than in the ordinary course of business.

Finally, counts 12 and 13 charge Blakely with using his official position or office to acquire interest-free loans. Specifically, count 12 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans in the form of a $50,000 cashier’s check and/or a $22,189.68 credit.

Count 13 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans by taking money from a safe that was used to store the Limestone County inmates’ personal funds.

Blakely continues to serve as sheriff.