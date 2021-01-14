About 250 Alabama National Guard soldiers activated to work presidential inauguration

The Alabama National Guard released this information Thursday about its involvement with the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden:

At the request of the Chief of The National Guard Bureau, General Daniel R. Hokanson, the Alabama National Guard has activated approximately 250 Soldiers in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C.

The tasks soldiers will perform depends upon the needs of the D.C. National Guard and local authorities.

For the Alabama National Guard, duties may include, but are not limited to: staffing traffic control points; directing foot traffic; crowd management; and providing security.

The Alabama National Guard stands ready to provide timely, safe, and proactive support to the D.C National Guard and civil authorities, state and federal agencies.

“The National Guard has a long and proud history of inauguration support. The forefathers of today’s National Guard were present for the Inauguration of George Washington, and we have been part of every inauguration since,” said Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau. “We stand ready to support this national event with our interagency partners.”