About 150 people show up to peacefully protest in Scottsboro

After it appeared to be called off, a protest march with about a 150 people took place in Scottsboro on Saturday evening.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the impromptu march lasted for about 5:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. and everyone left peacefully.

Both Scottsboro Police and Jackson County Sheriff's deputies were on hand to oversee the protest and make sure things stayed orderly. They blocked off the road around the courthouse to allow protesters to safely march.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the City of Scottsboro doesn't require a protest permit if they're not impeding traffic. The agencies chose to block the roadways as an added safety measure.

He said there were few people with weapons who started to come within a thousand feet of the demonstration, which is a violation of state law. They were asked to leave by sheriff's deputies and did so at that point.