Alabama abortion ban causes chaos for Shoals' music and entertainment industries

Shoals music leaders told WAAY 31 the abortion bill signed by Governor Ivey is causing a huge backlash from the entertainment industry and could cost the state millions of dollars.

Rodney Hall, the general manager of the world renowned FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, said he never gets into politics, but when his phone started blowing up from industry professionals, he had to voice his concerns.

"It's going to put a black eye on the state of Alabama. The worst I've seen in my lifetime," said Hall.

The bill makes it illegal for any woman to have an abortion after two weeks into pregnancy.

Doctors or healthcare providers that do abortions could face 99 years in prison if found guilty. The mother wouldn't be charged, but under this bill, if a woman is the victim of rape or incest, they can't have an abortion either.

"My phone has been blowing up, texts, emails, people talking about the bill and how it will affect their business relationships with the people of the state. Although they love us and want to work with us, they aren't sure they can do business in the state," said Hall.

Hall said no artists have cancelled sessions with them yet, but it could go in that direction.

"There is no doubt it will affect our business, and it will affect the state, and it already has. It's going to affect the state in big ways. There will be a lot of money flowing out of Alabama instead of in anymore," said Hall.

The hashtags, "leavealabama" and "boycottalabama," are currently trending on social media platforms. Hall said this will affect his music business, and the entire entertainment industry in Alabama.

"There are TV shows being discussed, musicals and all kinds of things being discussed, and it's with people outside of the state of Alabama that are involved, and they are bringing the production situations to the table and they very well could walk away," said Hall. "I'd like to call for Governor Ivey to veto this bill and have it rewritten. I don't think it's what the state needs or what all the people want. I don't think the people who really want this have read it or know what's in it."

WAAY 31 reached out to the Alabama Film office in Montgomery to see what type of push back they are getting. We are expecting a statement from them at anytime and will update you once we get it.

