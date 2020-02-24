Decatur leader says city knew building leased to Boys and Girls Club was not up to code

A Decatur City Councilman told WAAY 31 an abandoned fire station hasn't been maintained in more than a decade.

Charles Kirby said the building, located on 3rd Street, hasn't been used since 2008 because of health concerns.

It was recently leased to the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama.

The building has broken windows and cobwebs. On top of that, an inspection done almost a year ago showed the building had lead paint.

Kirby tells WAAY 31 this building isn't being held to the same standards as the houses across the street have.

"It's like an old creepy abandoned haunted house almost," said neighbor Anna Ryan.

People who live near the abandoned fire station on 3rd Street say it's an eyesore.

"It's empty and does not look pleasant," said Ryan.

The fire station hasn't been used for over a decade, but the city's owned the property the whole time.

Kirby says he doesn't understand why it hasn't been maintained.

"I think we've had ample time to fix an eyesore. We would not tolerate a homeowner looking that bad for that long," said Councilman Kirby.

"If homeowners are being held accountable, then city leaders need to be held accountable too," said Ryan.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling tells WAAY 31 the building is now being leased by the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama. It's now the organization's responsibility to bring it up to code, but for the past 12 years, that was supposed to be the city's responsibility.

"Any homeowner that had the same property would have faced multiple citations. Probably quite costly and quite a bit of a headache," said Kirby.

Kirby says homeowners across the street were cited for broken windows recently, but the vacant fire station hasn't been cited once.

"We are obviously very hypocritical how we view ourselves following rules versus how we deal with other property owners following rules," said Kirby.

"Yes, it's vacant and the homes that are being cited are not, but to me that's a double standard," said Ryan.

Bowling says the building hasn't been fixed in 12 years because council members haven't been able to agree on a plan. Going forward, neighbors say they hope something can be done.

"I would hate to see a building that has potential to be restored and used for good to be torn down," said Ryan.

Kirby tells WAAY 31 he wants to sit down with the rest of the city council to decide how the city will make sure buildings stay up to code in the future.

The Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama says it plans to assess the building and make repairs before they start using it.