Abandoned Limestone County goats now home with owner

The abandoned goats in Limestone County are back with their owner.

Less than two days before a planned auction the owner showed up and told the sheriff’s office he didn’t even know they were gone.

Deputies told WAAY 31 it cost $300 to feed the goats after neighbors found them along New Cut Road in the middle of traffic.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office led the goats to a property, where neighbors tell us they cut a hole in their fence and put the goats in their pen.

Stephen Young, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the owner came forward on Tuesday night and took his goats home Wednesday morning.

"The gentleman who owned the goats had not been aware they were gone. He said he had a large amount of acreage and there was a large thicket and it's common for his goats to go into that thicket and spend days at a time down there and he not see them," says Young.

The sheriff’s office said a neighbor helped take care of the goats for a couple of days and was given two of them. Now it’s not clear if he will get to keep the goats.

But we know several people were interested in adopting them.

"People messaging us on social media from here and other counties saying we'll take the goats," says Young.

The sheriff's office held the goats at the rodeo until the owner came forward and repaid the county.

"Obviously the first priority is to find the owner and get them returned to the owner, but it does incure costs it uses resources," explains Young.

The sheriff's office told us the owner found out his goats were missing from the person he originally bought them from.