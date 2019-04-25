Abandoned Decatur Fire Station could be restored by Boys and Girls Club

A longtime, abandoned fire station in Decatur could soon be restored by the Boys and Girls Club, but health hazards stand in the way.

City officials are working with the organization to possibly turn the old Fire Station 4 into a useful space for kids. Decatur Fire and Rescue tells WAAY 31 Fire Station 4, located on 3rd Street SW, has been out of commission since 2008.

The building may seem just old from the outside, but inside, it actually has some issues. Decatur city officials tell WAAY 31 they were initially concerned of lead-paint, asbestos, and even mold in the old building. Inspectors say, after a review of the property, it contains lead-paint. There was no asbestos or visible signs of mold.

"I would say it's going to be alright, but it depends on the situation inside the building," Jon Salgado, a longtime Decatur resident, said.

With the inspection complete, city officials need to talk about options with the Boys and Girls Club. WAAY 31 reached out to the organization, but they did not want to comment and said more information would be released at a later date.