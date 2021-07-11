Clear
ATV crash in TN kills 1 Madison Co. woman, injures Athens man

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 3:55 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 4:04 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

One woman from Madison County is dead after an ATV crash in Lawrence County, Tennessee Saturday night. 

Samantha Posey, 19, of Meridianville, died at the scene. The driver of the ATV, Koelton Birdsong, 20, of Athens, was injured. 

According to a crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Birdsong was traveling westbound on Kelton Road when the ATV left the road, struck a tree, and overturned. The report reveals the two were not wearing seatbelts. 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

