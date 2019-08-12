The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with Huntsville police and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect responsible for stealing guns from Redstone Pawn on North Memorial Parkway.
ATF says on August 7th, approximately five firearms were reported stolen from the pawn shop. Investigators are working to determine the exact amount taken.
A reward up to $2,500 will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward up to $5,000. Anyone with information can contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), Huntsville police at 256-883-3739 or Crime Stoppers here. Information can also be sent to ATF here.
Related Content
- ATF offering reward in Huntsville pawn shop gun thefts
- Guns stolen from Huntsville pawn shop
- Huntsville man robs pawn shop while armed with a knife
- Woman offers reward after gun, jewelry stolen from home
- Store offering reward for finding bed store burglar
- Reward offered in missing Madison Co. woman's case
- $10,000 reward offered in armored car holdup in Birmingham
- Limestone Co. man offering reward after thief took his truck
- Police find possible stolen property at Busters Pawn
- Historic Huntsville bowling alley closing up shop