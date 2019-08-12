ATF offering reward in Huntsville pawn shop gun thefts

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with Huntsville police and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect responsible for stealing guns from Redstone Pawn on North Memorial Parkway.

ATF says on August 7th, approximately five firearms were reported stolen from the pawn shop. Investigators are working to determine the exact amount taken.

A reward up to $2,500 will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward up to $5,000. Anyone with information can contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), Huntsville police at 256-883-3739 or Crime Stoppers here. Information can also be sent to ATF here.