ASWA releases 2021 All-State baseball team

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its 2021 All-State baseball team Sunday -- complete with player, hitter, pitcher and coach of the year for each level of play.

Numerous North Alabama student-athletes took home awards. Among them were Grant Taylor (Florence), Slade Alford (Bob Jones), Jackson Lindsey (Russellville) and Mason Swinney (Phil Campbell).

Below is the complete list of North Alabama's winners and All-State selections:

CLASS 7A

Player of the year

Grant Taylor, Florence

Hitter of the year

Slate Alford, Bob Jones

ALL-STATE

First team

P: Grant Taylor, Florence, Sr.

C: Max Soliz Jr., Bob Jones, Sr.

IF: Slate Alford, Bob Jones, Sr.

IF: Zeke Bishop, Florence, Sr.

IF: AJ Causey, Sparkman, Sr.

OF: Jack Buening, Sparkman, So.

DH: Jackson McCreless, Florence, Sr.

Second team

C: Stone Lawless, Huntsville, So.

OF: Logan Hittle, Bob Jones, Sr.

UT: Jakob Lewis, Sparkman, Sr.

UT: Caleb Mahan, Florence, Jr.

CLASS 6A

Coach of the year

William Booth, Hartselle

ALL-STATE

First team

P: Elliott Bray, Hartselle, Jr.

C: Daniel Stewart, Hazel Green, Sr.

Second team

IF: Luke Price, Buckhorn, Jr.

CLASS 5A

Hitter of the year

Jackson Lindsey, Russellville

Coach of the year

Chris Heaps, Russellville

ALL-STATE

First team

P: Emitt Green, Russellville, Jr.

C: Jackson Hirschler, Madison Academy, Sr.

IF: Jackson Lindsey, Russellville, Sr.

OF: Alex Wade, Madison Academy, Jr.

UT: Boyd Ogles, Central-Clay Co., Sr.

DH: Luke Hogan, Ardmore, Sr.

Second team

P: Cole Cheatham, Ardmore, Sr.

P: Blaze Gerhart, Sardis, Sr.

IF: Cole Barnett, Russellville, Sr.

UT: Kai Watson, Madison Academy, Sr.

DH: Avery Seaton, Madison Academy, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Rowe Gallagher, Russellville, Sr.

UT: Brody Samples, Sardis, Jr.

CLASS 4A

ALL-STATE

First team

IF: Landon Barnes, North Jackson, Jr.

IF: Mason Mann, Priceville, Sr.

OF: Brandon Poole, North Jackson, Sr.

UT: Carson Smith, North Jackson, Fr.

Second team

P: Colin Patterson, West Limestone, So.

P: Parker Willingham, Deshler, Sr.

C: Brayden Buckner, Deshler, Sr.

IF: Zach Campbell, Hanceville, So.

IF: Walker Pruett, Cherokee Co., Jr.

OF: Kyle Handy, Jackson, Sr.

OF: Thorne Slaton, West Limestone, Sr.

UT: Connor Wilson, Cherokee Co., So.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Logan Martin, West Limestone, Jr.

OF: Nick Whitten, Deshler, Sr.

CLASS 3A

Player of the year

Mason Swinney, Phil Campbell

Coach of the year

Jonathan Raper, Phil Campbell

ALL-STATE

First team

P: Mason Swinney, Phil Campbell, Jr.

IF: Austen Baker, Phil Campbell, Sr.

OF: Ike Rowell, Fyffe, Sr.

UT: Tanner Cowart, Fyffe, Sr.

Second team

P: Ridge Raper, Phil Campbell, Sr.

C: Bryant Anthony, Phil Campbell, So.

OF: Ian Ezell, Clements, Jr.

OF: Dylan Parker, Danville, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

UT: Miles Edwards, Lauderdale Co., Fr.

DH: Mykell Murrah, Elkmont, So.

CLASS 2A

ALL-STATE

First team

IF: Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill, Sr.

IF: Wyatt Tomlin, Falkville, Sr.

OF: Caden Burnett, Falkville, So.

OF: Nash Rippen, Decatur Heritage, Jr.

DH: Joshua Bowerman, Mars Hill, Jr.

Second team

P: Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage, Jr.

P: Colton Hooper, Falkville, Jr.

C: Peyton Sallee, Falkville, Sr.

IF: Baker Porter, Colbert Co., Sr.

OF: Parker Huff, Hatton, Fr.

DH: Wilson Terry, Hatton, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Ethan Benford, Colbert Co., Sr.

C: Maddux Terry, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

CLASS 1A

ALL-STATE

First team

C: Sam Hogue, Lindsay Lane, Jr.

Second team

OF: Max Morrison, Lindsay Lane, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

C: Connor Abernathy, Athens Bible, Jr.

IF: Kacen Pierce, Athens Bible, Sr.