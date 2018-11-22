Clear

APD: Son charged with murdering his mother

Sean Kevin Sutton, 47, was booked into the Limestone County Jail at 11:38 p.m. on Wednesday night. He has not been given a bond amount. Sean Kevin Sutton, 47, was booked into the Limestone County Jail at 11:38 p.m. on Wednesday night. He has not been given a bond amount.

Athens Police were able to locate and arrest Sean Kevin Sutton about 25 minutes into their investigation.

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 6:40 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Athens Police arrested the son of a woman found dead in her apartment and charged him with murder.

Officers responded to an apartment on North Malone Street in Athens around 2 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported homicide. When they arrived, they found the body of Emma Sutton, 79. 

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson told WAAY 31 on Wednesday that Sutton was physically assaulted, but did not elaborate on the cause of death. He said on Thursday morning that information will likely be able to be released sometime next week.

About 25 minutes later, they were able to locate Emma's son, Sean Kevin Sutton, 47, several blocks away. He was taken into custody and brought back to the Athens Police Department. 

Sutton was booked into the Limestone County Jail at 11:38 p.m. A bond amount has not been determined.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events