APD: Son charged with murdering his mother

Athens Police arrested the son of a woman found dead in her apartment and charged him with murder.

Officers responded to an apartment on North Malone Street in Athens around 2 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported homicide. When they arrived, they found the body of Emma Sutton, 79.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson told WAAY 31 on Wednesday that Sutton was physically assaulted, but did not elaborate on the cause of death. He said on Thursday morning that information will likely be able to be released sometime next week.

About 25 minutes later, they were able to locate Emma's son, Sean Kevin Sutton, 47, several blocks away. He was taken into custody and brought back to the Athens Police Department.

Sutton was booked into the Limestone County Jail at 11:38 p.m. A bond amount has not been determined.