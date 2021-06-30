Clear
AP sources: Charges expected Thursday for Trump's company, top executive

President Donald Trump

The charges arise from a probe led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 11:08 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Donald Trump’s company and his longtime finance chief are expected to be charged Thursday with tax-related crimes stemming from a New York investigation into the former president’s business dealings.

That's according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, appear to involve non-monetary benefits the company gave to top executives, possibly including use of apartments, cars and school tuition.

The charges arise from a probe led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., a Democrat leaving office at the end of the year.

