AP source: Patriots completing 1-year deal to re-sign Auburn alum Cam Newton

BOSTON (AP) - A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the New England Patriots are completing an agreement to re-sign free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

The one-year deal is worth close to $14 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because new signings can’t be announced until the league year begins Wednesday.

The Patriots are bringing back the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player after an up-and-down 2020 season in which he missed time after contracting COVID-19 and struggled as he tried to fill the void created by Tom Brady’s departure to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The deal with Newton was first reported by The Boston Globe.