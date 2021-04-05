Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

AP source: MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field

Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year’s Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision.

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 11:08 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

DENVER (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year’s Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because MLB hadn’t announced the move yet. The commissioner’s office was expected to declare Tuesday that the Colorado Rockies will host the game.

ESPN was first to report the decision.

MLB pulled the July 13 game from Truist Park in Atlanta in response to Georgia voting rules that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp quickly signed into law March 25. Critics, including the CEOs of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, have condemned the changes as being too restrictive.

The Georgia law includes new limits on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run, amid a push in Republican-led states to reduce voting options after former president Donald Trump made baseless claims of widespread fraud in last year’s election.

Colorado has a Democratic governor in Jared Polis and a Democratic-controlled legislature.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft from Atlanta after discussions with individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd last year, the commissioner said in a statement.

Kemp has vowed to defend the measure, and other Republicans have criticized MLB’s move. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott backed out of throwing the first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opener Monday and said the state would not seek to host the All-Star Game or any other special MLB events.

Coors Field last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998, the fourth season for the stadium and sixth for the Rockies franchise.

It’s uncertain what kind of seating capacity there might be due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Rockies had a seating capacity during their first homestand against the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers of 21,363 fans, which was 42.6% of usual capacity. The seating was in pods, and standing room areas weren’t available for fans to gather.

Players also weren’t allowed to sign autographs or toss baseballs into the stands, in accordance with MLB coronavirus protocols.

Nolan Arenado might be back with the “home” team — the NL, not the Rockies.

Arenado was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason after growing disenchanted with the front office over the team’s vision. Arenado is a five-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner.

Arenado remains popular at Coors Field, with fans showing up over the weekend wearing his Rockies uniform and his Cardinals version. There will be a sneak peek of Arenado back at Coors Field when the Cardinals play in the Mile High City from July 1-4.

One thing’s for sure: The Home Run Derby should be epic at elevation. Ken Griffey Jr. won it at Coors Field in 1998 by beating Jim Thome.

The last time the All-Star Game was in Denver, the AL beat the NL 13-8, with Bartolo Colon getting the win and Ugueth Urbina taking the loss. There were 31 hits but only three for homers. Barry Bonds went yard along with Alex Rodriguez and Roberto Alomar, the Baltimore second baseman who was selected the MVP.

Colorado was represented in that All-Star Game by Dante Bichette, Vinny Castilla, Larry Walker and coach Don Baylor.

And who knows? Maybe Bichette’s son, Bo, will make this year’s All-Star Game. Bo Bichette is a shortstop for Toronto.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: °
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: °
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 516809

Reported Deaths: 10637
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson749421466
Mobile37590792
Madison33660494
Tuscaloosa25179439
Montgomery23834561
Shelby23116237
Baldwin20541301
Lee15457166
Calhoun14249310
Morgan14144266
Etowah13653345
Marshall11888218
Houston10357276
Elmore9998201
Limestone9769146
Cullman9407186
St. Clair9379234
Lauderdale9159227
DeKalb8705181
Talladega8028169
Walker7070274
Jackson6742108
Autauga6619102
Blount6459132
Colbert6179127
Coffee5392112
Dale4769109
Russell423837
Franklin418982
Chilton4060109
Covington4048113
Tallapoosa3875146
Escambia386574
Dallas3518150
Chambers3493120
Clarke345460
Marion3066101
Pike304974
Lawrence293294
Winston271871
Bibb254658
Marengo249460
Geneva245574
Pickens232957
Barbour223255
Hale217173
Butler210666
Fayette206959
Henry187243
Cherokee181243
Randolph175441
Monroe171040
Washington163938
Macon154147
Crenshaw150157
Clay148554
Cleburne145641
Lamar139233
Lowndes136353
Wilcox124426
Bullock120940
Conecuh108627
Perry108227
Sumter102932
Coosa95325
Greene90634
Choctaw58324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 813614

Reported Deaths: 11915
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby906531560
Davidson85672902
Knox48442617
Hamilton42424478
Rutherford40924409
Williamson26668213
Sumner22594337
Montgomery18441221
Out of TN17830106
Wilson17557219
Unassigned16345130
Sullivan15468281
Blount14717194
Bradley14067145
Washington13533239
Sevier12859172
Maury12741162
Putnam11001173
Madison10508238
Robertson9393127
Anderson8469166
Hamblen8363170
Greene7535151
Tipton7134104
Coffee6718120
Dickson6526107
Cumberland6379125
Gibson6304143
Bedford6251125
Carter6232156
McMinn620296
Roane6076100
Jefferson5946121
Loudon590468
Lawrence570386
Monroe557995
Hawkins5574104
Warren544780
Dyer5321103
Franklin500987
Fayette480878
Obion444396
Cocke435998
Cheatham428350
Lincoln425463
Rhea425375
Marshall403957
Campbell401361
Weakley393960
Giles386598
Henderson366674
Carroll354082
Macon349674
White349068
Hardeman342863
Hardin342666
Lauderdale311544
Henry307975
Marion305746
Scott299545
Claiborne297974
Wayne293733
Overton293260
Hickman275343
McNairy274354
DeKalb273453
Smith269537
Haywood267060
Grainger252448
Trousdale246322
Morgan239939
Fentress234945
Johnson222838
Chester207748
Bledsoe207211
Crockett198148
Polk193024
Unicoi187949
Cannon185631
Union182434
Grundy174431
Lake168926
Humphreys163621
Sequatchie163129
Benton157640
Decatur156238
Lewis152925
Meigs131323
Jackson128835
Stewart128327
Clay107931
Houston106333
Perry105428
Moore98817
Van Buren81721
Pickett75324
Hancock52712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events