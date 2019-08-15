AP Source: DeMarcus Cousins injured, undergoing tests on knee

Clear
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins is undergoing tests to confirm a preliminary diagnosis of a ligament tear in his knee.

Cousins was injured in a workout in Las Vegas this week, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Thursday because no official diagnosis has been released publicly.

It could be the latest major blow for Cousins - an All-Star for six consecutive seasons when his injury woes began.

He tore his Achilles in February 2018 and was sidelined nearly a year, plus he missed out on what likely would have been a massive contract in free agency that summer. He signed with Golden State for $5.3 million, missed roughly half the season while rehabbing, and then missed much of last season's playoffs after tearing a quad muscle.

He signed a one-year deal this summer with the Lakers for $3.5 million.

Cousins has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds over parts of nine NBA seasons with Sacramento, New Orleans and Golden State.

