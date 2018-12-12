Clear
AP Interview: Jones says farmers scared by Trump's tariffs

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 9:49 AM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic Sen. Doug Jones says President Donald Trump's talk of tariffs is sparking questions and anxiety back home in Alabama, including from soybean farmers who are "scared to death."

Jones said Wednesday in an Associated Press interview that even in deep-red Alabama people are starting to question whether Trump's "nationalistic approach" on tariffs is a threat to their financial well-being.

He said: "My soybean farmers are scared to death because they're losing markets left and right. They've spent so much time building up markets in China and abroad" that are now uncertain because of Trump's approach.

Jones said Alabama's auto exporters are also concerned.

Trump calls himself the "tariff man" and wants to hike more such taxes on foreign entities that do business in the U.S.

