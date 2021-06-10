Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

AP: College Football Playoff expansion to 12 teams may be voted on next week

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 1:12 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The College Football Playoff would expand from four to 12 teams, with six spots reserved for the highest ranked conference champions, under a proposal that will be considered next week.

A person familiar with announcement tells The Associated Press that a 12-team playoff would include the six highest-ranked conference champions in major college football, plus six at-large selections.

The CFP’s surprising disclosure comes a week ahead of the planned presentation to CFP officials in Chicago.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events