AP: Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

Garland, a federal appeals court judge, in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, Biden is expected to announce Garland’s appointment on Thursday, along with other senior leaders of the department, including former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and former Justice Department civil rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general.

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones was said to have been a candidate for the position after he lost his re-election bid in November to new Sen. Tommy Tuberville.