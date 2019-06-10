Clear
AMCOM receives new Commanding General at Redstone Arsenal

Brigadier General K. Todd Royar is the new Commanding General of the United States Army Aviation and Missile Command.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 12:08 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

The United States Army Aviation and Missile Command now has a new commanding general right here in Huntsville. Monday morning a ceremony was held at Redstone Arsenal to announce Brigadier General K. Todd Royar as the new Commanding General. Royar has a long military background dating back to 1988. Some of his awards include receiving the Defense Superior Service Medal and three legions of merit. Royar has also served as Chief of Staff of AMCOM at Redstone Arsenal in the past. He said his family has always wanted to come back to the area.

"Having been here before has afforded me the opportunity to hopefully get in and start making a difference on day one as opposed to having to learn a little bit," said AMCOM Commanding General, K. Todd Royar.

Royar said he will work to make sure war fighters have what they need to be successful. Royar assumed command from William Marriott who has served as AMCOM Executive Director since February.

