AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and Centreville Police are searching for a six-year-old who was reportedly abducted Saturday morning.

Miy'Angel Crutchfield, 6, was reported missing and "is believed to be in extreme danger," according to ALEA.

She is believed to be wearing pink lounge pants and a white shirt as of 9 a.m. Saturday morning. She is 4 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. She also is missing her two front teeth and her hair is half braided.

Authorities said she was abducted by Jasmine Denise Crutchfield, 22, who has a wrist tattoo of the letters "MKJS." They said the two may be traveling in a silver sedan with Ohio plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Centreville Police Department at 205-926-3129. Centreville is about 53 miles southwest of Birmingham.