Authorities find 4-month-old girl abducted from Talladega; AMBER Alert cancelled

UPDATE: Cambrylln has been located. The AMBER Alert is cancelled.

FROM EARLIER:

An Alabama AMBER Alert has been issued for a four-month-old girl abducted from Talladega.

Authorities say Cambrylln Mayfield was abducted in the area of Dorothy Lane around 3:30 a.m. on Friday and is believed to be in extreme danger. They say the abductor, an unknown white male, took the vehicle at gunpoint and is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with the tag number, 61DS546.

Cambrylln has a red birth mark on the back of her neck. If you have information, call 911.