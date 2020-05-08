UPDATE: Cambrylln has been located. The AMBER Alert is cancelled.
FROM EARLIER:
An Alabama AMBER Alert has been issued for a four-month-old girl abducted from Talladega.
Authorities say Cambrylln Mayfield was abducted in the area of Dorothy Lane around 3:30 a.m. on Friday and is believed to be in extreme danger. They say the abductor, an unknown white male, took the vehicle at gunpoint and is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with the tag number, 61DS546.
Cambrylln has a red birth mark on the back of her neck. If you have information, call 911.
Related Content
- Authorities find 4-month-old girl abducted from Talladega; AMBER Alert cancelled
- Amber Alert cancelled after 4-month-old boy from Tennessee found safe
- AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Saraland police find missing boy
- AMBER Alert cancelled for missing 6-year-old
- Talladega authorities looking for escaped inmate
- Grissom softball player signs to Talladega College
- State Of Alabama issues Amber Alert
- UPDATE: Authorities find missing Birmingham girl
- Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled after 2 Alabama girls found
- Alabama AMBER Alert: 2-year-old girl reported missing was found safe
Scroll for more content...