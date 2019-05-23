AMBER Alert issued for 23-month-old girl last seen in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Clear
Octavia Shaw

Posted: May. 23, 2019 8:21 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 8:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

An AMBER Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a 23-month-old girl, Octavia Shaw.

Officials say Octavia was last seen wearing a blue dress and was taken by Matias Martinez, a 37-year-old white male with black hair and brown eyes, after a traffic stop. They say he was last seen on foot on Boyscout Road in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

According to officials, there is an active warrant for kidnapping for Martinez. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Octavia or Martinez is asked to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 423-622-0022.

