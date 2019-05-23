An AMBER Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a 23-month-old girl, Octavia Shaw.
Officials say Octavia was last seen wearing a blue dress and was taken by Matias Martinez, a 37-year-old white male with black hair and brown eyes, after a traffic stop. They say he was last seen on foot on Boyscout Road in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
According to officials, there is an active warrant for kidnapping for Martinez. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Octavia or Martinez is asked to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 423-622-0022.
Related Content
- AMBER Alert issued for 23-month-old girl last seen in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- State Of Alabama issues Amber Alert
- Amber Alert: 20 years old and still effective
- AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Saraland police find missing boy
- Chattanooga school bus driver found guilty of 6 students' deaths in crash
- Chattanooga school bus driver gets 4 years for deadly 2016 crash
- Tennessee issuing February food stamps early due to shutdown
- Wind Advisory issued for the Tennessee Valley Thursday
- ALEA issues missing children alert for 4 Arab brothers
- Manhunt underway in Tennessee