AMBER Alert issued for two boys from Mississippi

The State of Alabama isssued an AMBER Alert to help locate six-year-old Kaiden and two-year-old Kolden Wall. The Pascagoula Police Department says the two were last seen on Saturday afternoon in the area of Beach Park Drive in Pascagoula, Mississippi and are believed to be in extreme danger.

The two boys were abducted by Sarah Caswell. Caswell may be traveling in a silver 2007 Audi A4 2.0 with Alabama tag 2BA2195 and may be in the Mobile, AL area. If you have any information, contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or call 911.