A&M student says he didn't notice mistreatment during game against UNA

WAAY 31 has learned more about Saturday's game between Alabama A&M and the University of North Alabama.

On Monday, A&M's head football coach said he no longer wants to play UNA as long as he's head coach. He said they were treated poorly, and said this is 2019, not 1959.

One student spoke with WAAY 31 and said from the stands, he didn't notice any type of mistreatment from UNA and says it was a competitive atmosphere like any other rivalry game.

“I just thought it was just a rivalry type thing," Charles Hyman, a student at A&M, said.

Hyman said he was also at the game the last time the schools played, and the atmosphere was the same.

WAAY 31 also spoke to a student who works with the A&M football team who said he witnessed the mistreatment firsthand. Among the many things, he said they had to wait 20 minutes to ride an elevator.

Before he could speak on the record, a coach pulled him away and told him they'd been instructed not to comment on what happened or they'd face consequences.

On Wednesday, Alabama A&M and UNA released a joint statement saying, "Both universities have been in communication since Monday to decide what, if any, next steps are necessary."

Hyman said he doesn't know what went on behind the scenes, but says he doesn't blame Coach Maynor for speaking up.

"You really don't really want to pull out the race card and things of that nature, but when you have a school such as UNA and then Alabama A&M, I guess it's easy to say, you know, maybe they could've been a little racist or stuff like that," Hyman said.

WAAY 31 reached out to the NCAA to see if they have launched an investigation, and to see if they had any rules in place that make sure visiting teams don't receive unequal treatment, and are waiting to hear back. We also reached out to UNA to see if they had any updates and are waiting to hear back from them as well.