Alabama State takes series against A&M with 15-1 win

Alabama State crushed Alabama A&M 15-1 Saturday as the Bulldogs and Hornets wrapped up their three-game series at Bulldog Field.

Unlike Friday’s game, which the Hornets won 15-0, A&M made it out of the first inning without surrendering a run -- the team gave up eight in the first Friday.

With zeros on the board in the second, Alabama State’s Angel Gimenez cracked a two-run shot to give the Hornets an early 2-0 lead.

The Bulldogs would struggle at the plate and on the basepaths, only recording five hits.

Pitcher Peyton Baker got tagged for seven runs, six earned, in 4.2 innings of work.

With the loss, A&M falls to 2-12 on the season.

The Bulldogs' next game is against University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff (2-16) on Friday.