AL.com releases All-Huntsville region volleyball team

The 2019 high school volleyball season is over, and AL.com has officially released it's picks for this year's All-Huntsville region volleyball team.

OUTSIDE HITTER

Jasmine Brooks, Sparkman, 6-1, Sr. 491 kills, 73 blocks, 365 digs, 39 aces

Maegan Milligan, West Morgan, 5-11, Sr. 314 kills, 32 blocks, 52 aces

Juanita Monteiro-Pai, Bob Jones, 5-8, Sr. 407 kills, 371 digs, 21 aces

Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle, 5-7, Jr. 612 kills, 34 blocks, 801 digs, 105 aces

Jayden Watkins, Albertville, 5-10, Jr. 460 kills, 83 blocks

Alli Williams, Athens, 6-1, Jr. 667 kills, 98 digs, 24 aces



MIDDLE

Shelby Deerman, Westminster Christian, 6-0, Sr. 352 kills, 168 blocks, 438 digs, 143 aces

Marissa Garrison, Guntersville, 5-11, Sr. 521 kills, 74 blocks, 211 digs, 101 aces

Madison Raybon, Sparkman, 6-0, Jr. 315 kills, 85 blocks, 173 digs, 26 aces

Izzy Todd, Athens Bible School, 5-10, Sr. 378 kills, 67 blocks, 278 digs, 73 aces



SETTER

Savanah Free, Danville, 5-9, Jr. 1,534 assists, 161 kills, 55 blocks, 429 digs, 91 aces

Catherine Smith, Hazel Green, 5-8, Sr. 1,452 assists, 43 blocks, 316 digs, 33 aces

Stephanie Sharp, Buckhorn, 5-8, Jr. 1,094 assists, 283 digs, 63 aces



LIBERO/DEFENSIVE SPECIALIST

Abby Dunford, Huntsville, 5-7, Sr. 432 digs, 34 aces

Madalynn Owen, Priceville, 5-3, Sr. 726 digs, 49 aces

Jackie Brunson, Grissom, 5-4, Sr. 433 digs, 45 aces

Lawren Hayes, Austin, 5-3, Jr. 500 digs, 21 aces



ATHLETE

Lauren Burrell, Grissom, 5-4, Sr. 129 kills, 339 digs, 65 aces

Mackenzie Davis, Athens Bible, 5-8, Sr. 763 assists, 274 kills, 222 digs, 107 aces



COACH OF THE YEAR

Co-Co Tate Hughes, Hazel Green

PLAYER OF THE YEAR