Clear

ALEA investigating deadly crash in Dekalb County

It happened on Interstate 59 near mile marker 201, approximately four miles south of Collinsville.

Posted: Oct 17, 2021 2:46 PM
Posted By: Brittany Harry

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Divison are investigating a deadly crash. 

They say it happened on Interstate 59 near mile marker 201, approximately four miles south of Collinsville. 

According to ALEA, the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:45 Saturday morning, claiming the life of a Harrisburg, Illinois woman. 

Teresa Nichols, 54, was fatally injured when the motorcycle she was a passenger on left the road and overturned. 

ALEA says Richard Cole, 57, from South Pittsburg, Tennesse, was also injured and transported to a local hospital. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events