ALEA investigating deadly crash in Dekalb County

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Divison are investigating a deadly crash.

They say it happened on Interstate 59 near mile marker 201, approximately four miles south of Collinsville.

According to ALEA, the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:45 Saturday morning, claiming the life of a Harrisburg, Illinois woman.

Teresa Nichols, 54, was fatally injured when the motorcycle she was a passenger on left the road and overturned.

ALEA says Richard Cole, 57, from South Pittsburg, Tennesse, was also injured and transported to a local hospital.