Florence police handle one threat at a time from a stand off to coronavirus

Florence police have not released the name of a man killed in a shootout with police on East Limestone Street in Florence.

Police told WAAY31 they are trying to notify the man's family. Police told WAAY31 they got a call to Plum Street Monday morning. When officers got to Plum Street they found Nathan Bevins, 26, dead at a home.

Police said the suspect in the killing of Bevins ran into a wooded area on East Limestone Street which is near Plum Street. That lead to a four hour stand off. Around 3 p.m. numerous shots were heard in the area. Police pushed everyone back from the woods.

"It's real crazy I mean everybody should be at home watching TV and staying focused," said Karen Robinson, who lives near Plum Street.

Robinson said with the coronavirus pandemic already making her uneasy to see sights like Monday's stand off stress her out more.

"It is scary. It's very scary cause now you don't know who you can trust and everyone going in and out of houses and stuff," said Robinson, who was gathered near Plum Street watching the situation play out.

Florence Police Chief, Ron Tyler, said they have to focus on one threat at a time in situations like Monday's.

"When your facing an immediate threat I wish we could practice social distancing but there is a much more immediate threat to us at that point this is just one of the issues we face in being in public safety," said Tyler.

Police said they don't have a motive for the shooting but both the suspect and Bevins knew each other. Florence police called in the Alabama Law Enforcement agency to investigate the officer involved shooting.