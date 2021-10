ALEA identified Eric J. Hartsgrove, 53, of New Market, as the victim of Wednesday's deadly motorcycle wreck.

Troopers confirmed Hartsgrove crossed the center line on his 2020 Suzuki motorcycle and collided with a 2013 Dodge Ram driven by Eric Drake, 55, of Harvest. It happened just north of Huntsville shortly before noon on Stegar Road near Shoals Road.

Hartsgrove was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.