ALEA identified 70-year-old Jeannette Harbin Townsend, of Union Grove, as the victim of a Thursday afternoon wreck on U.S. 231.

It happened near Thomas Yates Road about six miles south of Arab on Thursday at about 12:50 p.m.

According to ALEA, Townsend crossed the center line and hit another SUV driving the opposite direction. Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car was brought by a helicopter to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.