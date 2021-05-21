Boating soon? Here’s how the Alabama Marine Patrol Division says you can stay safe, legal

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and summertime means more people out on the waterways.

WAAY 31 spoke with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency about safety tips for Memorial Day weekend.

Enough life jackets and a life preserver are a must when you're getting your boat ready for the upcoming season.

Cpl. Robert Ping of the Alabama Marine Patrol Division said there are two things people should keep in mind when they head out on the water for Memorial Day weekend.

“Holiday weekends we usually get an influx of traffic on the waterways. We get a lot more people from the state, we get a lot of people from out of the state. So, the two things that I want to address today, No. 1 is safety, the other thing is courtesy," he said.

The Marine Patrol Division will be on the water making sure everyone is staying safe. They say boat owners need to make sure their boat has enough life jackets, a working fire extinguisher, a sounding device, and a life preserver.

Many people became new boat owners during the pandemic. Jake Mayo with the Alabama Marine Division said he anticipates seeing some Boating Under the Influence, and wake zone violations.

“It’s not like the highway out here. A lot of people come out here to unwind, they think it’s just fun," said Mayo. "Not a lot of people are aware of the marine laws that we have in the state of Alabama.”

The Marine Division suggests more experienced boat drivers be out on Memorial Day weekend since the water is expected to be very crowded.

They will be offering courtesy inspections next week.

You can head out to the Guntersville Marina to make sure your equipment is in proper condition.