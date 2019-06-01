Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers said a 30-year-old man was injured after he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Troopers said it happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning on Cullman County 469 near the "Rock the South" concert series.

They said after hitting the Cullman resident, the driver took off. The man is now recovering and is in stable condition at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

State Troopers are working with the Cullman County Sheriff's Office to identify the vehicle that fled. They ask anyone with information to contact the Decatur State Trooper Post (256-353-0631) or the Cullman County Sheriff’s office (256-734-0342).