ALEA investigating deadly Lauderdale County crash

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says one man was killed in a Lauderdale County crash on Sunday morning.

Officials say the two-vehicle crash happened approximately five miles east of Waterloo on Lauderdale County Road 8.

68-year-old Noel Robertson, of Waterloo was killed when the 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer he was driving crossed the centerline and struck a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Jonah Gray, 23, of Florence.

Robertson was transported to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment where later succumbed to his injuries, officials say.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.