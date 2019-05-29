Crews to resurface over five miles of Highway 17 in Florence

A resurfacing project in the Shoals is causing delays on a main highway.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is giving a face lift to Highway 17, also known as Chisholm Road. The portion of the roadway being surfaced will start at Cox Creek Parkway and extend to County Road 127.

The roadwork has traffic in both directions down to one lane each. The project will cost about $1.2 million.

"It was a little crazy, one-lane traffic, it was slow, obviously slow," said Dustin Simmons, who drives down Highway 17 on a daily basis. "It's going to cause an impact as busy as this road is."

ALDOT said if the weather holds up, the project should be done in two months.