ALDOT: no anticipated flooding on Highway 20 in Town Creek this weekend

One known problem in Town Creek should be at least partially fixed in case of heavy rain this weekend.

On Friday, the Alabama Department of Transportation said workers cleaned out storm drains in the small town in Lawrence County and they’re big enough to handle heavy rain.

ALDOT told WAAY 31 the storm drains that run behind the Creekview Apartments off of Highway 20 in Town Creek caused flooding.

The scene along Highway 20 in Town Creek just two weeks ago was filled with emergency workers needed to rescue people from floodwaters at the Creekview Apartments.

The state’s Department of Transportation sent workers to inspect the drains. They determined they are big enough to handle heavy rain but they needed to be cleaned out to prevent flooding. The state told us, its workers cleaned out their drains.

But there are other drain pipes in the area that belong to the town of Town Creek. We went some of those drains on Friday, and they’re still clogged which means those drains may not be able to handle too much rain.

The mayor of Town Creek told us he's trying to get the storm drains cleaned out, but needs help from the Lawrence County Commission.

He also said part of the backup is because a storm drain runs under a resident's yard, but doesn't want the city on his property.

People in town creek are worried.

"Where we live there's flooding all the time. It's just bad. We can't get out of our driveways sometimes because roads are flooded over. It's not good," says Cora Terry, who lives in Town Creek.

The Alabama Department of Transportation told us it doesn’t anticipate any flooding issues off of Highway 20 in Town Creek this weekend but will monitor the situation.