ALDOT looks into storm drain problem in Town Creek

The Alabama Department of Transportation is trying to assess why there is so much flooding in Town Creek.

People who live there tell us they want something done about the amount of debris and lack of storm drains in their area. A civil engineer with ALDOT told us the amount of water coming through the drain along with the debris is causing he back up.

The small Lawrence County town is now preparing for flooding, but some residents worry this rain will only make matters worse.

People had to be rescued from the Creekview Apartments by boat just on Sunday from flooding.

On Thursday, ALDOT checked out the only storm drain on the west side of Town Creek in preparation for the upcoming flash flooding. They said they were surprised with the amount of debris, like corn stalk, in the drain.

Now they are looking into if the current storm drain needs to be bigger, since it runs under Highway 20.

People in this community tell us they're concerned with the amount of recent flooding they have seen.

"It's definitely a concern and when you kinda get around and it keeps happening..I mean December there was just no let up really," says Damon White.

White tells WAAY 31 he wants to know what else is causing this water backup during storms.

"This is the third time this year it's happened and it's one of those things where it really starts to make you go, how safe is it, is it a drainage thing that concerns the road? What's the actual problem here," he says.

WAAY 31 spoke with a man who was rescued by boat from his apartment during Sunday night's flood. He was trapped in a foot and half high flood waters. He said he was shocked how fast the water traveled.

"It does get pretty outrageous. It will come, you can see where it is now, it will come up to where I am now. And I tell you drain ditches all around would be great because it would help the water subside and go away and no one would have to worry about leaving their home or get things damaged in their homes," says Stanley Ervin.

"It's a nervewracking thing. To have to take your family to go from here to there or tell them they can't come home..It's a very frustrating thing," he adds.

ALDOT says there's only so much they can do to fix the problem because it's not all their responsibility.

The Lawrence County EMA says the area of Highway 20 near Creekview Apartments is known to get flooded quicky, so it's best to drive with caution in the area.