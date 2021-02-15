ALDOT is working to keep the roads safe

In most parts of Madison County, the roads on Monday stayed mostly ice-free.

Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) spokesman, Seth Burkett, told WAAY 31 he's worried people will have seen the roads on Monday and think they're safe to drive on because they're just wet from the rain. The temperatures are dropping below freezing and widespread ice isn't something we're used to in North Alabama.

ALDOT's been treating the roads with salt since Sunday night. Burkett said they're working against the clock with freezing temperatures.

The main areas at risk of icing are bridges, overpasses and areas by hills and mountains.

Burkett said the main thing people should be careful of is black ice.

"It’s going to be very difficult to see that ice on the roadway, and what we’re potentially facing going into tonight is widespread icing of this nature. All across the area on every pavement surface that is out there that is wet," he said. "Considering we still have precipitation coming down, that’s just going to add to the amount of ice on the road.”

Burkett said they will continue to treat the roads as long as their crews can safely travel on them.