ALDOT cancels I-65 southbound detour near Athens; northbound to detour Thursday

Plans for a three-day detour of southbound traffic on Interstate 65 was reduced to one day after crews completed their project early. Now, the Alabama Department of Transportation is advising it will detour northbound traffic Thursday.

ALDOT said, weather permitting, all northbound motorists between I-565 and Athens will be rerouted from I-65 North to the Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road (Exit 347) ramps and back to the interstate. The detour is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday so workers can remove temporary safety measures that had been placed over the northbound side of the interstate.

Drivers are encouraged to expect delays and plan accordingly, as they will be asked to reduce speed, merge and exit the interstate. Alabama State Troopers will assist with traffic control.

The ongoing Rebuild Alabama project aims to widen the Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road overpass. Other projects will add lanes to the road east and west of the overpass.