ALDOT, State Troopers warn that virtually all roads in the Shoals are deemed "impassible" Wednesday night

Road conditions continued to be challenging as Wednesday night turned into Thursday morning in the Shoals.

Along Alternate Highway 72 in Tuscumbia, heavy snowfall began blanketing the roadways around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. That snowfall continued for several hours, transitioning over into freezing rain around 10:45 p.m.

Snow coats Alternate Highway 72 in Tuscumbia and the surrounding areas late Wednesday night.

Seth Burkett, the north region public information officer for the Alabama Department of Transportation, said they are focusing first on the four-lane routes as they work to clear the roadways.

A lot resources have already gone into the effort of keeping the roads clear.

As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, ALDOT used 6,000 tons of salt, 12,000 gallons of potassium acetate and 5,000 gallons of liquid calcium to help clear roads in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties.

They recommend against unnecessary travel in the Shoals on Thursday as many of the roadways will continue to remain unsafe.