ALDOT: Marshall County bridge detour to start Friday

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that all through traffic on Alabama 168 between Boaz and Kilpatrick in Marshall County will be rerouted for an upcoming bridge replacement project.

The closure at Short Creek, about 3 miles east of U.S. 431, is set to begin Friday. The $3.5-million project with Bridge Builders of Alabama will demolish and replace the bridge built in 1948 with a longer, wider and safer bridge.

The project is expected to take about one year.

The official detour for eastbound traffic heading towards Kilpatrick and Crossville will be U.S. 431 northbound to Alabama 75 northbound to Alabama 68 northbound to Alabama 168 in Kilpatrick.

The westbound detour is Alabama 68 westbound to Alabama 75 southbound to U.S. 431 southbound in Albertville.