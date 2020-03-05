ALDOT: 'Certainly a major slide' on shifting Highway 231

The Alabama Department of Transportation says the slide under Highway 231 in Morgan County continues to grow!

On Thursday, the problem area measures as 65 feet deep and about 1,000 feet wide.

Crews continue drilling to find a solution for repairing the roadway. WAAY 31 took a walk through on the progress being made.

Highway 231 is still barricaded, but information we all want to know is about the slide that's under this surface that caused several large cracks on both the north and south bound lanes. Here's what we found out:

"It's certainly a major slide by our standards here in Alabama," says Seth Burkett, a spokesperson for ALDOT.

It's a state highway that was built on a slide.

"It effects 800 to 1,000 feet of roadway roughly," says Burkett.

About 800 feet of the roadway has been removed from Highway 231 so far.

"It's taking place underneath the roadway. That's what caused damage to the road," says Burkett.

Alabama Department of Transportation said slide movement has been going on in this area for years. Still, it concerns some people who live in the area.

"It is a scary thought because you know the mountain is moving," says Brandon Taylor, who lives off Highway 231.

"We've had continued movement as there's been continued rainfall," says Burkett.

More drilling will need to be done to find out how the transportation department will handle the situation.

WAAY 31 asked "so you have to understand the characteristics of what's below the surface to figure out the solution of what to do on top?"

"Yes, that's absolutely right," says Burkett.

"I would like for it to get fixed pretty soon. Good luck to everyone working on it. Because I know it's a big project so," says Taylor.

It's a big project and it's impacting thousands of commuters every day. Alabama Department of Transportation says it's possible it could look at having both the north and south bound lanes on one level instead of two in the future.

ALDOT says they plan on giving another update early next week.