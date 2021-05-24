ALDI opening new Decatur store

A brand new ALDI is opening in Decatur.

The new store at 1431 Beltline Road will open at 8:30 a.m. June 3, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This means the ALDI located at 1000 Beltline Road will not re-open after it closes May 31.

“One of the reasons ALDI is so successful is because we listen to our shoppers and have the ability to adapt,” said Amy Peters, Mount Juliet division vice president for ALDI, in a news release.

“We decided to relocate the Decatur store so we can better serve the community. Decatur residents have been loyal ALDI customers for 15 years, and we can’t wait to show them the same ALDI they know and love but with a new store, allowing more space for their favorite products.”

Learn more about ALDI HERE