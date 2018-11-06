AL state trooper killed in fatal crash in Lauderdale Co.

An Alabama state trooper and Florence native, 34-year-old Jason William Hewett, was killed in a crash Tuesday morning at County Road 137. He was struck by a vehicle driven by John Malcolm Thomas of Florence.

Thomas was not injured from the crash, and Hewett was pronounced dead at the scene. Hewett graduated from the Alabama State Trooper Academy in 2006 and was assigned to the Highway Patrol Division in Lauderdale County. He was off duty when the wreck happened.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the incident.