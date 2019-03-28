Bill aims to save money for Alabama schools by lowering number of bathrooms required in stadiums

A new bill in the Alabama state legislature aims to loosen the regulations on the number of bathrooms required at high school stadiums.

The bill has a very focused goal: less bathrooms in new stadiums means more money for classrooms.

"Anything they can do to help put more money in the schools is fantastic," said Alandra Owens.

In the last year, Alandra Owens retired from working at an elementary school. She says schools in Alabama need all the extra money they can get, and stadium projects are a good place to start.

"You only go to the stadium every now and then, but these schools these children go to, these schools every day during the school year," said Owens.

The same sentiment is echoed by the state rep sponsoring the bill.

"Most folks know you only use your stadiums, and in most cases, they're only 50 percent full," said Representative Paul Lee.

The bill cuts the amount of bathrooms required in half, which Representative Lee says would save districts tens of thousands of dollars.

"A lot of additional money and cost to the schools system could be used in better areas," said Lee.

"As a female, I would love to have more bathrooms for the women at the stadiums, but how many times am I going to be in that stadium standing in that line versus how many times is my child going to be in the classroom needing more funds?" said Owens.