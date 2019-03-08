AL Supreme Court rules in favor of Public Education Employees Health Insurance Program

The Alabama Education Association says the Alabama Supreme Court ruled Friday in favor of its case against PEEHIP, the Public Education Employees Health Insurance Program.

The lawsuit was filed in 2016, and the association says this ruling means thousands of Alabama's educators will receive an overdue pay raise and a refund of illegal health insurance premiums.

The association says, at this time, they don't have information about how or when refunds will be issued.

“Now is the time to talk to your colleagues who haven't joined your professional organization yet. The PEEHIP case is only the beginning of what we will accomplish for Alabama educators when we join forces,” AEA President Sherry Tucker said in a statement released on Friday.