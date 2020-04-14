AL Senator says rapid testing is the key to get things back to normal

WAAY31 spoke with a doctor who is also a Senator from the Shoals about what the healthcare front could look like after coronaviurs and how we get to that point.

Dr. Larry Stutts and Senator for District 6 told WAAY31 he found out Tuesday that Helen Keller hospital, the place where he delivers babies, will be getting a rapid test machine for the coroanvirus.

"It's going to be very important to have that and to be able to get an immediate result, because right now the community screening is taking several days," said Stutts.

Stutts said over the phone there is a one day turn around on test results if they're done in a hospital, but this new rapid test machine could cut that time down.

"You can get a positive test in just a few minutes if you have the testing capabilities in house," said Stutts.

Stutts said because the hospital just found out it's getting a rapid test machine the details on it are limited, but he said the quick tests could help elective surgeries start back up.

"You don't want to operate on someone who is coming down with it and I think the whole key to this going to be rapid reliable testing," said Stutts.

Stutts also said having tests for anti-bodies and seeing who has had the virus already and developed an immunity is another step that's needed to get things back to normal. He said the new normal could be having tests like this done regularly in the future, kind of like when you go to the doctor and get tested for the flu.